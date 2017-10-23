DUBAI - Bahraini authorities have referred a group of civilians accused of targeting security forces to a military court, state media said Sunday, months after a constitutional amendment expanded the court's reach. General Youssef Rashid Fleifel, the head of Bahrain's military justice department, announced a civilian "terrorist cell" had been charged and would face a military trial, state news agency BNA reported. Fleifel did not give further detail on the number or identities of those to stand trial, a date for which has yet to be announced.