VARANASI: According to Times of India, The Muslim Mahila Foundation, which has come under fire from the Darul Uloom Deoband for praising Ram, has demanded a ban on the seminary and a probe into its funding.

On Saturday, the Darul Uloom Deoband issued a fatwa against the women of the Foundation, who had performed an 'aarti' here on October 18, saying they couldn't be considered Muslim. "Those women have done something wrong and they should repent," the fatwa said.

Nazneen Ansari, the founder-president of the Foundation, on Sunday said, "Islam does not allow them (ulemas) to issue any order or impose their views on anyone in religious matters. They can give suggestions or advice in true light of Islam. They have no authority to 'bedakhal' (oust) anyone from Islam. If they continue to issue fatwa on such matters, we will lodge an FIR for violating a 2014 Supreme Court directive."

"I am proud to be a Muslim and I follow the commands of Islam. Being a true Muslim, I cannot bow down before such baseless fatwas," Ansari, who has been singing in praise of Ram since last 11 years, told TOI. She wondered why the seminary took 11 years to issue a fatwa. "After the Sankat Mochan temple blast in 2006, we have been celebrating Hindu festivals and performing 'aarti'. It is our fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution," she said.

She said the Foundation would protest against the practice of issuing fatwas. The SC had ruled in June 2014 that fatwas issued by sharia courts or clerics had no legal sanctity. Any person trying to enforce a fatwa by any method shall be illegal and has to be dealt with in accordance with the law, the SC had said.

Ansari sought construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. She had even sent a petition to the PM in 2014. She said the temple's construction would strengthen the bond between Hindus and Muslims.