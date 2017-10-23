Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry has issued a statement denying several media reports that suggested a high-ranking Saudi official visited Israel in recent weeks, reported Al Arabiya.

“A source from the Saudi foreign ministry said that reports of an official from Saudi Arabia visited Israel were complete false and had no basis in truth,” a statement read. “The source also added that the kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always been transparent in terms of its movements and communications and has nothing to hide in this regards.”

“The source concluded by inviting media outlets to check for accuracy and the truth in what it publishes. No attention will be paid toward to such rumors and reports with known agendas. No comment will be made in the future in regards to media which lies and are aggressive toward the kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the statement read.