An earthquake of 3.4 magnitudes has been detected in North Korea that has raised fear that Pyongyang has conducted another nuclear test, reported by Radio Pakistan.

In a statement on its website, China’s earthquake administration said the quake was recorded at a depth of zero kilometers and described it as a “suspected explosion”.

South Korea’s meteorological agency said the earthquake was detected in Kilju county of Hamgyong Province, where North Korea’s known Punggyeri nuclear site is located.

The agency said it is analyzing the nature of the quake.