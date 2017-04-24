Renowned singer Adnan Sami has said that Pakistan should return self-confessed RAW spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to India.

Sami, a former Pakistani and now an Indian citizen, Sami was speaking to India Today when he said that all issues between India and Pakistan should resolve amicably.





Regarding the Kashmir issue he said, “Dialogue is the only way forward. Kashmiris and Indians should sit down and talk things out. All conflicts should be resolved with love and peace.”

When asked about him being trolled on Twitter regarding Snapchat he said, “I was not speaking about Pakistan, but they trolled me.”

He also spoke about Sonu Nigam’s controversial tweets.

“I have not read his tweets but I know he will never hurt anyone. I think there is some misunderstanding.”