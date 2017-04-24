JERUSALEM:- A Palestinian stabbed and slightly wounded four people along Tel Aviv's beachfront on Sunday and was arrested, police said, describing the attack as terrorism-related. A wave of street attacks by Palestinians in Israel and the occupied West Bank since October 2015 has previously killed 37 Israelis, two American tourists and a British student. At least 242 Palestinians have died during the period of sporadic violence. Israel says at least 162 of the Palestinians killed had launched stabbing, shooting or car ramming attacks. Others died during clashes and protests.–Reuters