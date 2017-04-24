CARACAS : Dressed in white, Venezuelan protesters opposed to President Nicolas Maduro marched in silence in several cities on Saturday to pay respects to 20 people killed in three weeks of unrest. Unlike demonstrations in recent days, the rallies in Caracas, Maracaibo, Barquisimeto and San Cristobal passed with no major violence reported between protesters and police.

A few minor scuffles briefly broke out in the east of the capital when police forced back the crowd with tear gas. A female journalist said she was assaulted by pro-government heavies downtown and a male journalist was detained for hours by intelligence officers. For the first time since the turmoil started, the demonstrators were able to cross Caracas, including several districts loyal to Maduro and his late predecessor Hugo Chavez. Tense negotiations saw security forces who had been blocking their way step aside to allow them to march to their destination, the headquarters of the Catholic bishops’ conference.

Protesters also marched to the Catholic Church’s episcopal seats in several other cities across the country, tightly guarded by the police and national guard. The opposition is seen as close to the Church, which the government accuses of playing politics against it.

The “silent protest” was a test of the authorities’ tolerance for peaceful demonstrations. The center-right opposition has accused the leftist government of repressing past protests and sending armed thugs to attack them. Many wore white T-shirts emblazoned with the word “peace.” Others carried white flowers or Venezuelan flags, while one protester wielded a giant wooden cross.