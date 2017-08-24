WASHINGTON - Hillary Clinton calls Donald Trump a “creep” in her new memoir and describes how the now-president’s persistent looming during one of their debates made her skin crawl, according to excerpts released Wednesday.

“We were on a small stage and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces. It was incredibly uncomfortable,” Clinton, who made history last year as the first woman presidential nominee of a major US party, wrote in her upcoming book, titled “What Happened.”

“He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled,” she added. “What would you do? Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye and say loudly and clearly: ‘Back up you creep, get away from me.’”

The excerpts were obtained by MSNBC, which broadcast portions of Clinton’s audio version of the highly-anticipated memoir in which the former first lady dissects her doomed presidential campaign.

The book is set for a September 12 release in the United States.

Clinton has said that after months of reflection on her defeat, she spent much of this year writing a book that aims to pull back the curtain on the strategies - and failures - in one of the most astonishing elections in US history. In the excerpts she also describes her feelings of having let down the American people. “I couldn’t get the job done,” she writes. “And I’ll have to live with that for the rest of my life.”

President Donald Trump mounted an aggressive defense Tuesday of his response to a deadly far right march in Virginia, using a rally speech to condemn “dishonest” media coverage of his widely criticized remarks.

Trump faced bipartisan outrage after blaming “many sides” for violence at the rally in Charlottesville that took the life of an anti-fascist protester.

Re-reading his statements following the clashes at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, he railed at reporters for misrepresenting his remarks - but omitted the equivocation that had sparked the backlash in the first place.

“The very dishonest media... and I mean truly dishonest people in the media and the fake media, they make up stories. They have no sources in many cases. They say a source says there is no such thing,” he said.

“But they don’t report the facts. Just like they don’t want to report that I spoke out forcefully against hatred, bigotry and violence and strongly condemned the neo-Nazis, the white supremacists and the KKK.”

Trump dedicated around half an hour of his 78-minute speech in Phoenix, Arizona, to attacking the “sick people” in the news media, before turning his fire on his own side. Speculation had been building that Trump would use the rally to formally endorse a challenger to incumbent moderate Arizona Republican Senator Jeff Flake, in a shot across the bow of skeptical Republicans.

He mocked both Flake and fellow Arizona Republican senator John McCain, implying McCain had sabotaged Republican healthcare reforms, but elaborately avoided mentioning either by name.

Veering off script, Trump shied away from issuing a pardon for Joe Arpaio - a former sheriff in Arizona who was convicted of wilfully violating a court order to stop targeting Hispanics in immigration roundups.

But he gave strong hints that he was preparing a future pardon, saying: “I think he’s going to be just fine, okay? I won’t do it tonight because I don’t want to cause any controversy.” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had earlier told reporters there would be “no discussion” of Arpaio at the rally.

A US government science envoy on Wednesday became the latest official to resign over Donald Trump’s refusal to condemn neo-Nazis and the latest to send a coded message of defiance via his resignation letter.

Daniel Kammen, who had been in government service since 1996 and served as a state department envoy since 2016, said Trump had “harmed the quality of life in the United States, our standing abroad, and the sustainability of the planet.” But apparently it was Trump’s equivocation about white supremacists’ who led a deadly march in Charlottesville, Virginia that was the final straw.

“My decision to resign is in response to your attacks on the core values of the United States. Your failure to condemn white supremacists and neo-Nazis has domestic and international ramifications,” Kammen wrote.

But within the one page letter was a less obvious message - an acrostic, with the first letter of each paragraph spelling “IMPEACH.”

Kammen is the latest in a series of officials and panelists to resign their posts - from members of the arts to business leaders - and is not the first to deliver a hidden message in doing so.

When the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities resigned en masse last week, the first letter of each paragraph of their letter spelled out “RESIST” - a watchword for opponents of the Trump administration.