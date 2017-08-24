PARIS - French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo published Wednesday a provocative front-page cartoon about Islam and the recent terror attacks in Spain, leading to criticism that it risked fanning Islamophobia. The latest edition of the magazine, which was targeted by the gunmen in 2015, shows two people lying in a pool of blood having been run over by a van next to the provocative ‘anti-Islam’ words. As the cartoon became one of the top trending topics on Twitter in France, prominent Socialist MP and former minister Stephane Le Foll called it "extremely dangerous".