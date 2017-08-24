ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday told visiting Pentagon chief Jim Mattis of Turkey’s uneasiness over Washington arming a Syrian Kurdish militia viewed as a terror group by Ankara, a policy which has strained ties between the NATO allies.

Mattis made the one-day visit after stopping in Iraq to review progress in the campaign against the Islamic State group, urging coalition partners to prevent other political issues from disrupting the growing momentum against the militants. He met with Erdogan at the presidential palace after talks with Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli in Ankara.

Turkey, an important NATO ally of the United States and part of the coalition fighting the IS militants, is incensed that Washington has been arming the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the assault on the militants’ stronghold of Raqa, in northern Syria.

Turkey regards the YPG as the Syrian affiliate of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), but Washington has been impressed with its ability to combat IS on the ground.

In May, the Pentagon said it had begun transferring small arms, including AK-47s, and vehicles to the YPG to support its role as a leading player in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-Syrian Arab alliance fighting IS.

During the meeting, Erdogan told Mattis that Turkey was “uneasy over the US support” for the YPG, presidential sources said.

The Pentagon said Mattis addressed Turkey’s “legitimate” security concerns in the meeting and both men expressed a shared interest for their countries “to create conditions for a more stable and secure region.”

Erdogan has repeatedly vowed that Turkey will thwart any attempt by the YPG to carve out a Kurdish state in northern Syria, leaving open the possibility of a cross-border operation to prise the town of Afrin from Kurdish control.

“Turkey will not allow a terror corridor reaching the Mediterranean in northern Syria,” Erdogan told reporters on his plane back from a visit to Jordan.

“Whatever the price, we will conduct the necessary intervention,” he said, quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper on Wednesday.

Last August, Ankara launched a cross-border operation in northern Syria aimed at clearing the border zone of both YPG fighters and militants.

Complaining about Washington’s arming of the YPG, Erdogan said up to 1,000 trucks had crossed from Iraq to Syria carrying weapons for the SDF, which Turkey fears will reach the PKK. The rise of militants in the Syrian northwestern province of Idlib has also caused concern in Ankara, Moscow and Tehran.

Erdogan alluded to plans for Idlib, controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militant alliance, but would not elaborate, only saying: “What is there now? There is Idlib.”

US officials said Tuesday that the grinding fight was the “priority” in the campaign against IS since the fall last month of Mosul, the militants’ Iraqi hub.

The Kurdish regional government in northern Iraq - whose peshmerga security forces are playing a key role in the fight against IS - is planning its own independence referendum in September. But at the date approaches, the plan is fuelling increasing discomfort in the region.

Mattis met Tuesday with Iraqi Kurdish leader Massud Barzani in Erbil to express US opposition to the referendum.

Erdogan and Mattis reaffirmed their opposition to the vote, Turkish presidential sources said on Wednesday.

And Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Baghdad to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and other Iraqi officials, reiterated Turkey’s opposition to the “wrong” decision to hold the referendum.

Cavusoglu also held talks with Barzani in Arbil.

The US is concerned at signs of warming ties between Iran and Turkey, whose relationship in the past has been far from straightforward.

The Pentagon said Mattis and Canikli discussed “concern over Iran’s malign influence in the region”, without giving further details.

Iranian armed forces chief General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri visited Turkey last week, with both sides agreeing to step up regional security and oppose the Kurdish referendum.

Erdogan on Monday said a joint operation with Iran against Kurdish militants based in Iraq was “always on the agenda”, but Iran’s Revolutionary Guards denied the claim.

Turkey accuses Germany’s Gabriel of copying ‘racists, far right’

Turkish EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik on Wednesday accused German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel of copying the “far right and racists” in his statements on a festering diplomatic crisis with Turkey.

His broadside gave no chance for any let-up in the acrimony between Ankara and Berlin as both NATO allies exchange accusations and warnings.

“Gabriel is not making original statements. He speaks by ‘copying’ from the far right and racists,” Celik wrote on Twitter in a tirade of 29 tweets criticising Gabriel and his Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz.

“It can be seen that the German foreign minister has reached the same level as the refugee enemy and symbol of racist politics: the Austrian foreign minister,” Celik said in another tweet.

Austria, like Germany, has also been locked in a bitter spat with Turkey partly in response to combative criticism by Kurz, who has called for Turkey’s EU accession talks to be suspended.

Celik said attacks by “racists, fascists and enemies of Islam” against Turkey or President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meant “nothing” to the Turkish authorities.

He accused Gabriel of trying to “sabotage” Turkey-EU relations and “giving racists a message of ‘you’re right’”.

Germany blasted Celik’s latest salvo, with Michael Roth, state secretary at the foreign ministry, blasting the comments as “hurtful and unacceptable”.

“This cannot be repeated,” he told the Die Welt newspaper, saying it was especially important now to “show mutual respect to each other”.

Gabriel on Tuesday said Erdogan’s strident style “had apparently led some to feel motivated to try to threaten and harass my wife”.

Erdogan last week urged ethnic Turks in Germany to vote against German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and two other parties in September 24 elections, labelling them “enemies of Turkey”.

Gabriel said at the time that Erdogan wanted to incite people in Germany against each other in “an unprecedented act of interference in the sovereignty of our country”.

Kurz on Sunday condemned “the constant interference by Erdogan in the internal affairs of other states,” and suggested that Germany was not the only country where Turkey interfered.

Turkey claims that Germany, home to three million ethnic Turks, is sheltering Kurdish militants and suspected plotters of last year’s failed coup.

Erdogan himself hit back at Gabriel personally at the weekend, telling him: “Know your limits.”

Relations between the NATO allies deteriorated sharply after the coup attempt, which was followed by a widespread crackdown in Turkey on the public sector and journalists.

Berlin says there are 10 Germans, including dual nationals, in custody in Turkey including Turkish-German journalist Deniz Yucel, Istanbul correspondent for Die Welt.

German ambassador Martin Erdmann visited Yucel in prison on Tuesday as well as Berlin-based activist Peter Steudtner, who was arrested in a July raid, the German foreign ministry said in a statement.

“They are as well as can be expected under the given circumstances,” the ministry said, adding that Erdmann met each for over an hour, holding “intense” talks.