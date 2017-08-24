SEOUL - North Korea revealed plans for the development of its missile programme on Wednesday, as leader Kim Jong-Un ordered stepped-up production of rocket engines and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) nosecones.

Under Kim, Pyongyang has made rapid strides in its ballistic missile technology, which it is banned from pursuing under United Nations resolutions that have slapped it with seven sets of sanctions.

Last month it carried out two successful ICBM launches, overseen by Kim and apparently bringing most of its sworn enemy the United States into range for the first time.

A series of threats followed from both sides, and while the rhetoric has since eased, the US and South Korea this week kicked off their annual Ulchi Freedom Guardian military drills, which the North always condemns as dress rehearsals for invasion.

The North says it needs nuclear weapons to protect itself against the US, and analysts said pictures released Wednesday of Kim’s visit to the Chemical Material Institute of the Academy of Defence Science revealed major technological advances and ambitions.

Kim, in a black suit, was shown next to a large brown tube that Joshua Pollack of the US Middlebury Institute of International Studies said on Twitter was a “wound fibre cylinder, evidently a large-diameter solid-rocket motor casing in the making”.

It appeared to be made of Kevlar or fibreglass, added independent missile and nuclear analysts George Herbert.

Other pictures carried by the Rodong Sinmun, the official mouthpiece of the North’s ruling party, included missile schematics and what appeared to be production processes.

“We have diagrams and names on two apparent new solid fuel multistage North Korean nuclear capable missiles,” one of them an ICBM and the other a medium- or intermediate-range device, said Herbert.

Wound-filament casings are significantly harder to manufacture than metal ones but much lighter, giving a missile longer range and the ability to carry a heavier payload for a given distance.

Many of the elements on show were objectives rather than currently existing technology, analysts said, but even so Jeffrey Lewis, of the armscontrolwonk.com website, noted: “It’s all bad.”

“If I understand North Korean propaganda, this is their way of telling us what we’ll see in the air in the coming year.”

Carbon compound

The Academy of Defence Sciences develops the North’s missiles, and the official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim said it was “the pride of our Party to have such unassuming heroes”.

“He instructed the institute to produce more solid-fuel rocket engines and rocket warhead tips,” it added.

Questions remain whether the North has mastered the technology needed to ensure a ballistic missile warhead survives the intense heat generated by re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

But it says it has done so, and the KCNA report said the nosecones and engine jets were made of “carbon/carbon compound material”.

The manufacturing process included carbon fibre weaving, chemical deposition and high pressure liquid deposition, it added.

In recent weeks the North has threatened to fire a salvo of missiles toward the US Pacific territory of Guam, but has since backed away from the plan and tensions have eased.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday added momentum to tension reduction, praising the North for showing a “level of restraint” in not conducting nuclear or missile tests since new UN sanctions were imposed.

He also expressed hope that it was a sign of Pyongyang’s readiness to enter peace and disarmament talks with Washington “sometime in the near future”.

Wednesday’s North Korean reports were largely factual and made none of their habitual threats of “catastrophic consequences” of military confrontation between it and the US.

“Through today’s report, the North is touting its capability of manufacturing Hwasong-14 missile’s re-entry vehicles and boasting of its preparedness to launch a submarine launched ballistic missile with a larger calibre, Pukguksong-3,” Lee Chun-Geun of South Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute told AFP.

China says new US sanctions ‘won’t help’ cooperation on N Korea

China said Wednesday that new US sanctions targeting Chinese firms linked to North Korea “will not help” cooperation with Beijing in the nuclear crisis.

The US Treasury Department Tuesday slapped punitive measures on a series of Chinese and Russian individuals and companies, accusing them of supporting North Korea’s nuclear programme and trying to evade US sanctions.

President Donald Trump has pressed China to do more to persuade its ally North Korea to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

“The US action will not help the solution of the problem as well as the mutual trust and cooperation with China,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing.

“We urge the US side to stop this wrongdoing and correct it,” she said.

At the same time, Hua said the “extremely tense” situation on the Korean Peninsula “has shown some signs of abating” thanks to the concerted efforts of various parties, though it “remains highly complex and sensitive”.

She made the remark hours after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson signalled that talks with the North might be possible “in the near future”.

Trump later said in a speech that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un was “starting to respect” the United States. Hua renewed Beijing’s call for peace talks and for North Korea and the US to “exercise restraint”.

“We also noted that many country leaders also said the Korean peninsula issue should be peacefully resolved and the call for dialogue, peace and deescalation, rather than confrontation, war and mutual provocation, represents the common voice of the international community.”

Tensions have eased since Kim pulled back from a plan to send a salvo of missiles towards the US Pacific territory of Guam.

But Pyongyang Wednesday disclosed significant technological advances in its missile programmes and ambitious plans to further improve its capabilities.

Coal companies

The new sanctions are part of a broader US effort to disrupt the flow of cash funding North Korean weapons programmes. They target companies that have dealt in natural resources such as coal and minerals or engaged in financial transactions for North Korean interests. It is the second time since June that Washington has targeted Chinese entities linked to North Korea.

“It is unacceptable for individuals and companies in China, Russia and elsewhere to enable North Korea to generate income used to develop weapons of mass destruction and destabilise the region,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

China backed new United Nations sanctions against North Korea earlier this month and announced last week that it was upholding them by banning imports of iron, iron ore and seafood from its neighbour.