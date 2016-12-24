SHANGHAI:-An 11-year-old Chinese schoolboy, who learned to drive by looking up lessons online, killed a pedestrian after stealing a car in eastern China, local media reported on Friday. The boy stole an unlocked vehicle from a car park in the city of Taicang near Shanghai on Monday and hit a man while attempting to overtake another driver, the Taicang Daily reported. He carried on driving, while his victim, a young man who was due to become a father, died the next day in hospital, the report said. Police eventually caught up with the boy and arrested him. An investigation is underway. - AFP