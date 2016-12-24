NEW YORK - US President-elect Donald Trump has said he is willing to engage in an arms race with other countries if necessary, though his aides sought to clarify that he is more interested in modernizing existing nuclear weapons systems. "Let it be an arms race because we will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all,":Trump said, reported MSNBC's TV programme Morning Joe. The comment came a day after Trump tweeted: "The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes." Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Friday on NBC’s “Today” programme that there is not going to be an arms race and that Trump was simply putting other countries on notice.

“Other countries need to be put on notice that he’s not going to sit back and allow them to undermine our safety, our sovereignty,” Spicer said. “He is going to match other countries and take action.”

“There’s been several countries, Russia among them, that have talked about expanding their nuclear capability,” Spicer said, saying there is not going to be an arms race.

“There’s not going to be, because he’s going to ensure that other countries get the message that he’s not going to sit back and allow that,” he said.

“And what’s going to happen is they will come to their senses, and we will all be just fine,” Spicer said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that his country’s nuclear missiles can penetrate any missile defence, a day after saying strengthening the country’s nuclear capability should be a chief objective for 2017.