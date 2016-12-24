MOSCOW: Secretary level trilateral talks between Pakistan, China and Russia will be held on December 27 in Moscow on restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry will represent Pakistan in the talks.

According to foreign media reports Russia is deeply concerned over expansion and growing influence of Daesh in Afghanistan, and wants to play an active role to bring different stake holders on negotiating table for which it is seeking cooperation from Pakistan and China to find a solution to this issue.