UNITED NATIONS - The United States, in an unprecedented diplomatic rebuke of Israel, abstained Friday on a UN Security Council resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements, allowing the highly charged measure to pass.

The resolution was approved 14-0 with the one abstention. The vote was greeted with loud applause in the packed SC chamber.

The text demands that Israel "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem." It declares the establishment of settlements by Israel has "no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law."

American Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power said the US position on the settlements tracked with the position of every US administration back to President Lyndon Johnson.

"The US has been sending the message that the settlements must stop, privately and publicly, for five decades," Ms Power said in remarks following the vote.

In reaction, US President-elect Donald Trump slammed the Obama administration for its decision not to veto a UN resolution critical of Israel's settlements, promising that it would be "different" under his presidency. "As to the UN, things will be different after Jan 20th," Trump tweeted Friday.

The vote came one day after Egypt withdrew the resolution following the unprecedented intervention by Donald Trump as well as Israeli pressure on Cairo.

Although Egypt pulled the measure Thursday, co-sponsors New Zealand, Malaysia, Venezuela and Senegal requested the vote take place Friday. To pass, it would need nine "yes" votes and no veto from a permanent council member — the United States, France, Russia, Britain or China.

While the resolution does not call for sanctions on Israel, it amounts to a high-profile rebuke of the Israeli government and could hamper Israel's negotiating position in future peace talks. Palestinians argue that the expansion of settlements on the disputed land makes a peace deal even less likely.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said the Republican president-elect spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi about the proposed Security Council action Thursday.

On Friday, Sisi's spokesman said the two leaders agreed to allow Trump's incoming administration a chance to take up the issue. "During the call, they discussed regional affairs and developments in the Middle East, and in that context the draft resolution in front of the Security Council on Israeli settlement," said spokesman Alaa Yousef.

"The presidents agreed on the importance of affording the new US administration the full chance to deal with all dimensions of the Palestinian case with a view of achieving a full and final settlement.

A senior Palestinian official, speaking anonymously according to protocol, said Egypt didn’t consult with the Palestinians about delaying the vote and it was a “complete shock” for them. Egypt represents Arab states on the Security Council.

Egypt is the first Arab country to make peace with Israel, with whom it shares close security ties.

AFP adds: Israeli Ambassador to UN Danny Danon said his government had expected a US veto of ‘this disgraceful resolution’. "I have no doubt that the new US administration and the incoming UN secretary general will usher in a new era in terms of the UN's relationship with Israel," said Danon.

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said the United States had abandoned Israel by abstaining in the UNSC vote which adopted a resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements.

"This is not a resolution against settlements, it is an anti-Israel resolution, against the Jewish people and the state of the Jews. The United States tonight has simply abandoned its only friend in the Middle East," Steinitz, who is close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Channel Two News.

The resolution demands that "Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem."

The United Nations maintains that settlements are illegal, but UN officials have reported a surge in construction over the past months. Some 430,000 Israeli settlers currently live in the West Bank and a further 200,000 Israelis live in east Jerusalem, which the Palestinians see as the capital of their future state.

Giving its reaction to the the UN Security Council's vote on Friday, the Palestinian presidency said the development is a "big blow" to Israeli policy.

Presidency spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina told AFP that the historic resolution, adopted by a vote of 14 in favour with a rare US abstention, was also a show of "strong support for the two-state solution".