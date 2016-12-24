BEIJING: China today said it has an "open attitude" to India joining the $46 billion economic corridor but it wants to know New Delhi's response to a top Pakistani army general's offer to participate in the project.

"I wonder what is India's take on this whether this is a good sign from Pakistan," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said when asked about Pakistan Southern Command Commander Lt Gen Amir Riaz's remarks that India should join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC along with Iran, Afghanistan and other Central Asian countries and enjoy its benefits.

“For China we regard the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a framework for cooperation built by the two sides with a focus on the long-term development of bilateral cooperation in various fields. We hope that the CPEC will not only promote the economic and social development of China and Pakistan, but also contribute to regional connectivity, peace, stability and prosperity. In this sense, the CPEC, as an important component of China's Belt and Road initiative, is an open initiative. China would like to discuss the possibility of introducing a third party on the basis of consensus with the Pakistani side through consultation”, she said.

Asked whether Pakistan has discussed India's participation with China, Ms Hua said "as (whether) China has negotiated with Pakistan on this, I have nothing to offer".

"I can tell you that this programme is very important part of OBOR initiative and China holds an open attitude for such cooperation. We have seen reports about other countries who are willing to join the programme. We want to discuss this with wider consultants and consensus," she said.

Ms Hua's comments came as the state-run Global Times carried articles suggesting that India should accept the "olive branch" offered by Pakistan and join the project.