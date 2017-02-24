Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif stated that Pakistan would welcome Turkey and Central Asian Republics (CARs), who together can bring boost to CPEC. Addressing the turkish media, Nawaz Sharif said that bringing as many countries and regions into fold of CPEC is a criteria for expanding and achieving the future vision which focuses on establishing linkages in EurAsian region.

In a bid to extend the level of cooperation, coordination and collaboration, The prime minister added that during his meeting with Turkish President, multiple and wide ranging issues including Syria, Russia, Daesh, Free Trade Agreement and enhancing economic cooperation came under discussion.

He said major development is happening in the Turkey-Pakistan cooperation.

Responding to a question regarding relation with immediate neigbours, Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan is a well-wisher of Afghanistan and wants stability and peace in the South Asian neighbourhood. A peaceful Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and the region. He said feasibility work is in under way on Peshawar-Kabul motorway while over sixty percent development work has been completed on Peshawar to Jalalabad highway.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has left Ankara to Islamabad after three day official visit to Turkey.

He was received at airport by Turkish Federal Minister for sports and youth Akif Cagatay Kilic.