Indian security agencies have blamed Pakistan for four major train accidents that took place in the last three months, in India. Nearly 200 people were killed in the accidents.

According to reports in the international media, the Indian National Investigation Agency and other security agencies are trying to put together a set of clues, including recovery of an improvised explosive device from Champaran in India.

They believe this is connected through a cell of the underworld, a cell which is affiliated with a travel agency in New Delhi. According to details, two people are working for the network one is in Karachi and another in Nepal.