Central Intelligence Agency claims, US government could not play its role in the Indo-Pak 1971 war due to lack of intelligence information. CIA has revealed this in the documents which were made public for the first time on the internet.

During Pakistan and India tensions in 1971 the then national security adviser for US, Henry Kissinger, called a confidential meeting on November 24, 1971, according to the documents state.

Henry Kissinger had asked the then head of CIA why they were lacking intelligence information on the crises, in the meeting. According to the documents, he was concerned that his diplomatic options of resolving India-Pak conflict were very little due to lack of intelligence information.

US government wanted subcontinent to resolve the issue as soon as possible so USSR (now Russia) could not extend its influence in the region. The documents further revealed US government was also willing to work with USSR to avoid crisis.

The disclosure is based on a 13-million-page document.