Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, donned an emerald green kurta and white trousers as he performed the Indian worship “Pooja” at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto reinstating how ardently Canada values their relationship with India and called it “special”.

He wore sandals for the occasion, as he had to go barefoot whilst the rituals were underway, on Saturday and was accompanied by the spiritual guru of the BAPS Swaminarayan sanstha, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj.

The event, attended by 7500, to celebrate the temple’s 10th anniversary was where Trudeau stated that the relationship between the two countries is very special and the Canadian government valued it and readily wanted to further better it.

He further stated that he wanted to recognize the bonds between India and Canada, as many Canadians of Indian origin have been an integral and important part of the country and have made numerable contributions.

Trudeau also look part in the abhishek ceremony that was conducted in the main temple as well as the aarti, that was presided by the mahant.

During the ceremony he turned towards the guru and asked him to keep Canada in his prayers. He also claimed that the temple represented a diverse and modern Canada as it is the first landmark that tourists visit and complimented it as being one of Canada’s architectural wonders.

The temple’s 10th anniversary coincides with Canada’s the 150th year of Confederation.

The two federal cabinet ministers, Navdeep Bains and Kirsty Duncan, were present. In addition to that, half-a-dozen MPs, ministers of the provincial Government of Ontario, Toronto Mayor John Tory, India’s high commissioner, Ottawa Vikas Swarup were also in attendance.

Trudeau’s predecessor Stephen Harper had attended the consecration of the temple in 2007.