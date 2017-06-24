Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday strongly condemned a recent foiled terrorist attack on the Grand Mosque in the Saudi’s holy city of Mecca, Tasnim news agency reported.

"The plot by a number of criminal terrorists to attack Masjid al-Haram, that ended in failure has once again proved that the current unbridled growing terrorism targets religions, geographies, races or nationalities indiscriminately," the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said in a statement.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran once again warns all states and particularly regional countries against this hideous and sinister phenomenon (of terrorism)," Qasemi was quoted as saying.

He urged all regional nations to remain vigilant against terrorism and make "unceasing efforts" to fight this symbol of enmity, hatred and violence.

Saudi interior ministry announced on Friday that the Arab state has foiled a terror attack that sought to target the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

The operation was plotted by a terror group located in three sites, one in Jeddah and two in Mecca. It said the police raided the two areas in Mecca, including one near the central area of the mosque.