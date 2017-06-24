JEDDAH: According to Arab News, a suicide bomber who blew himself him up in Makkah was preparing to carry out an attack on the Grand Mosque, the interior ministry said.

Five people, including a woman, have been arrested.

The terrorist who blew himself up fired on security forces before detaining an explosive device inside a build causing its collapse.

Al Arabiya said security forces had found two groups of terrorists in Mecca and a third group in the city of Jeddah. The foiled attack targetted worshipers at the mosque, it said.

Arab News tweeted,

#Saudi security forces foiled a terror attack in the holy city of Makkah after raiding a house 200-meters from the Grand Mosque. pic.twitter.com/UO8eWqHfLn — Arab News (@Arab_News) June 23, 2017





#Saudi security forces arrest of an individual in Al-Asaliya neighborhood led them to foiled a terror plot in #Makkah earlier today. pic.twitter.com/irmKWbkfJn — Arab News (@Arab_News) June 23, 2017





#Saudi security forces confirm that a terror suspect was arrested in south Jeddah on Thursday evening. — Arab News (@Arab_News) June 23, 2017





5 people have been arrested in connection to a foiled terror plot to kill worshippers at #Makkah’s Grand Mosque. https://t.co/XkyGPNQfNc — Arab News (@Arab_News) June 23, 2017





A video was also shared about the attack,

pic.twitter.com/vbRibPi1AY Mass dep of Saudi security forces in Mecca districts (~10 km far from the Holy Mosque) after reports of clashes.. — nakvi???????????????? (@nakvi) June 23, 2017





Muslim worshipers are continuing their Tarawih prayers safely at the Grand Mosque in Mecca on Friday, Al Arabiya News Channel correspondent reported after Saudi security forces foiled a terrorist attack in the area.

Mansour Turki, the spokesperson of the Saudi interior ministry, said the kingdom’s forces have foiled terrorist attacks emanating from three locations, one from Jeddah city and the other two were in Mecca.

In Mecca, the two attacks were planned in Al-Asiliya neighborhood and the second in Ajyad Al-Masafi neighborhood inside the circumference of the Grand Mosque, where Muslim worshipers were targeted.