The moon-sighting committee in Saudi Arabia has announced that today (Saturday, June 24) will be the last day of Ramzan, and that Sunday (June 25) will be the first day of the month of Shawwal and the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The UAE moon-sighting committee has also gathered in Abu Dhabi to sight the crescent in the country. An official announcement on the sighting of the crescent is expected shortly.

The committee is meeting with the intention to sight the crescent moon on Saturday, 29th Ramzan after Maghrib prayer, at the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi.