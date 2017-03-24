KATHMANDU:- China’s defence minister met his Nepal counterpart Thursday pushing ahead plans to hold joint military exercises, a move likely closely watched by India as Beijing boosts its influence in the region. “We have been discussing joint military exercises with China... the minister was positive about it,” Nepal’s Defence Minister Bal Krishna Khand told AFP after meeting with Chang Wanquan.–AFP

Khand said that dates for the drills - the first ever between China and Nepal - were yet to be set.

An army source, who asked not to be named, said the exercises may be dubbed “Sagarmatha Friendship” - referring to the Nepali name for Mount Everest - and would focus on disaster response.