JEDDAH: According to Arab News, Leaders and officials from across the Arab and Muslim world have strongly condemned Wednesday’s terror attack in London, in which an assailant killed three people before being shot dead by police.

King Salman sent a cable of condolences to UK Prime Minister Theresa May following the attack in front of the British Parliament building and a nearby bridge.

“We have received the news of the terrorist attack that took place in front of the British Parliament which resulted in deaths and injuries. As we strongly condemn this terrorist act, we, on behalf of the people and Government of Saudi Arabia, offer our deepest condolences to Your Excellency, the families of the victims and friendly British people,” the king said in the cable.

“We reconfirm the firm position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on rejecting such terrorist acts in all their forms and manifestations, re-emphasizing the importance of international efforts to confront and eradicate them.”

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent cables of condolences and condemned the attack.

Yousef Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), issued a similar statement.

Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, secretary-general of the Arab League, strongly condemned the attack, which left about 40 people injured.

Countering such acts will save the lives of many innocent people who are usually the victims of such actions, Aboul-Gheit said in a statement, according to the Kuwait news agency KUNA.

Aboul-Gheit emphasized the need to unify international efforts for the security and stability of communities around the world.