Bangladesh police say a man detonated a bomb near a police post on a busy road near Dhaka's international airport, killing himself but causing no other casualties or injuries.

Airport Police Station Officer Nure Azam Mia said the blast Friday evening appeared to have been a suicide attack.

Authorities have yet to identify the man, described as being between 25 and 30 years old.

Police have cordoned off the area in front of the airport's main entrance.

The blast would be the second suicide attack in a week in the area of the capital.

On March 17, a suspected bomber died in a blast near barracks of the elite Rapid Action Battalion, the country's anti-terror police force, near the international airport in the Bangladesh capital.