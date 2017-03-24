WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump’s approval among the core groups that make up his base has begun to erode, contributing to his overall approval rating hitting a new low in a poll published Thursday.

While Trump’s support in his core constituencies - white voters, men and Republicans - had remained resilient throughout his lowest points on the campaign trail and into the first months of his presidency, the Quinnipiac University’s political tracking poll registered significant drops in all three groups since the beginning of the month. The president’s approval among Republican voters dropped 10 points, to 81 percent, among Republicans, with 14 percent saying they disapprove. On March 7, that same group approved of how the Trump was handling the job of president 91 percent to 5 percent who disapproved.

The Quinnipiac survey found a similar shift in men and white voters.

While 49 percent of men said they approved of Trump’s handling of the job two weeks ago, that number fell six points, to 43 percent in Wednesday’s poll; at the same time, the percent of who disapprove increased 7 points, from 45 percent to 52 percent.

He also lost the approval of five percent of white voters over the same period: 44 percent say they approve, while 50 percent disapprove.

“Although taking a beating, he keeps on tweeting to the point where even his fiercely loyal base appears to be eroding,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

“Most alarming for President Donald Trump, the demographic underpinnings of his support, Republicans, white voters, especially men and those without a college degree, are starting to have doubts.”

Overall, just 37 percent of Americans say they approve of how Trump is doing his job, and 56 percent disapprove, the worst result for him so far in his young presidency. Trump’s honesty rating has also taken a hit, falling from 42 percent in November to 35 percent in the survey released Wednesday. Fully 60 percent said they believe Trump is not honest.

Only 19 percent of those surveyed say they believe Trump when he accuses former President Barack Obama over ordering Trump Tower wiretapped during the presidential election, including just 41 percent of Republicans. The poll was conducted before disclosures Wednesday afternoon from the chair of the House Intelligence Committee that Trump and his associates may have been picked up on incidental surveillance of foreign nationals.

Fewer than half - 48 percent - believe that Trump believes his own allegations about Obama; nearly three quarters of voters say they believe Trump and his administration often make statements without the evidence to support those statements - including more 52 percent who say they do so “very often.”