NEW YORK - The US boarding school that educated former secretary of state John Kerry has admitted that 13 former members of staff engaged in sexual misconduct, the second elite prep school in just over a month to detail alleged abuse.

St Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire, where annual fees stretch to more than $60,000, said 40 years of allegations of sexual misconduct from 1948 to 1988 had been investigated by a Boston law firm.

The firm found substantiated claims of sexual misconduct by 13 former faculty and staff members, other reports of misconduct by 10 and unsubstantiated allegations by 11 current and former faculty and staff, the school said.“We offer our most sincere apology to survivors for the wrongs that were done to them at St Paul’s School,” said Rector Michael Hirschfeld in a letter.

“It is with deep gratitude that we recognize the candor and courage of the survivors and witnesses who shared their experiences,” he added. The school admitted that it had failed to protect students from sexual abuse and misconduct at the hands of adult carers, and in many cases failed to adequately investigate the allegations.

“There is no excuse,” said Hirschfeld. “That was an error in both priorities and basic judgement and it is important to correct those actions.”

The school says it now enforces boundary training, is committed to reporting inappropriate behavior to local authorities and has zero tolerance for adults who use their power to harm or manipulate children.

The report adds St Paul’s to a growing list of prestigious private schools on the US East Coast that have detailed similar accusations.

In mid-April, Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, Connecticut, that educated the likes of John F. Kennedy, Michael Douglas and Ivanka Trump, detailed alleged sexual misconduct by 12 former teachers against students from 1963 to 2010.

In March, a similar outside investigation at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire identified several former staff members accused of abuse.

Reporting by The Boston Globe newspaper also revealed allegations of sexual abuse at St George’s School in Rhode Island.

Founded in 1856 and affiliated with the Episcopal Church, St Paul’s is co-educational and educates around 530 students from 21 countries for four years before sending students onto college.