NEW DELHI: According to NDTV, Indian Air Force has denied any air space violation over Siachen after Pakistani Media reported of Pakistan Air Chief flying over the region.

According to the Pakistan media, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman visited the Qadri Airbase in Skardu where war exercises by fighter jet squadrons were being held. It was also reported that all forward operating bases of its Air Force had been made operational in response to Indian 'threats'.