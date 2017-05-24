ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani Canadian Sabrina Rehman, from Little Scholars Montessori, Ottawa, has been recognized as one of the top five educators across Canada by the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. She is daughter of Squadron Leader (Retd) Mr. Khalid Rehman.

According to a message, she received the 2017 Prime Minister’s Awards (PMA) for Excellence in Education during a weeklong event ceremony in Ottawa which included meeting with the Governor General, David Johnston and the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Prime Minister’s Awards (PMA) for Excellence in Education honour outstanding and innovative educators for their leadership, exemplary practices, and their commitment to education in Canada.

Award winning engineer turned educator, Sabrina Rehman pioneers an innovative STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) based programme as the Curriculum Development Director at Little Scholars Montessori.