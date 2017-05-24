A Saudi man has come under attack by social media users after he posted a video in which he declared he was completing Umrah, lesser pilgrimage, on behalf of US President Donald Trump yesterday, reported Middle East Monitor.

The man, who filmed himself making the declaration at Makkah, Saudi Arabia, metres from the Kabaa, said: “I dedicate this Umrah to President Donald Trump and invite him to Islam.”

Trump visited the Kingdom over the weekend on an official trip during which he attended the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh.

Earlier this month, a Saudi cleric posted a supplication on Twitter praying for Trump, saying: “O Allah, Trump is one of your servants, you control him and his fate. Command him – willingly or not – to serve the best interests of Muslims.”