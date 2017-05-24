Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said yesterday that a number of people have threatened him following his decision to reclaim state-owned land that had been illegally appropriated by private investors over the past few years, according to Middle East Monitor.

Al-Sisi’s remarks came in a speech that he gave in Damietta to mark the opening of a number of projects in the province.

He added that he will not allow anyone, no matter who they are, to acquire state-owned land, adding that illegal appropriation of state land is considered “theft”.

"Let whoever wants to challenge me regarding this issue challenge me. He will be challenging God, because I have no interest or enmity with anyone."