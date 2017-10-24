GENEVA - Nations have pledged $340 million (290 million euros) to care for Myanmar’s Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, an “encouraging” step in the response to the intensifying crisis, the UN said Monday.

Many of the funds for the minority Muslim group, who have fled from violence in the northern part of Myanmar’s Rakhine state, were promised at a high-level conference in Geneva, co-hosted by the United Nations, the European Union and Kuwait.

The UN says it needs $434 million to provide support through February for the 900,000 Rohingya who have fled across the border, as well as the 300,000 local Bangladeshis hosting the influx. “We’ve had an encouraging morning,” the UN’s humanitarian chief, Mark Lowcock, told reporters. “We now have pledges of 340 million dollars.”

Some of the money was promised in the run up to the conference and Lowcock said he expected more commitments in the coming days. A group of nations had also offered $50 million of in-kind donations.

Lowcock stressed the importance of countries actually delivering the cash, with the UN having confronted unfulfilled pledges in past crises.

“Pledges are one thing,” he told reporters. “It’s really important to us that the pledges are translated as soon as possible into contributions”.

With no apparent resolution to the crisis in sight, Lowcock noted that there may be a need to raise more funds again next year. The head of the International Organization for Migration, William Lacey Swing, called the wave of Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh “the fastest growing refugee crisis in the world.”

“It is, in its own way, a nightmare,” he added.

Bangladesh’s government and the community in the Cox’s Bazar area on the Myanmar border have been broadly praised for the response to Rohingya refugee influx, notably for keeping the border open.

Rohingya refugees have headed for Bangladesh in huge numbers after militant attacks on Myanmar security forces in Rakhine sparked a major army crackdown on the community likened to ethnic cleansing by the UN. Rohingyas have been systematically deprived of basic rights over decades in majority Buddhist Myanmar. In the latest crackdown, Myanmar’s security forces have fired indiscriminately on unarmed civilians, including children, and committed widespread sexual violence, according to UN investigators.

Trudeau tasks special envoy

to press Myanmar on refugees

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed a special envoy to Myanmar on Monday tasked with pressing its leadership to resolve the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Trudeau also announced in a statement that Canada would be doubling its contribution this year for humanitarian aid for the refugees to Can$25 million (US$20 million).

Former senior MP Bob Rae will “reinforce the urgent need to resolve the humanitarian and security crisis in Myanmar and to address the situation affecting vulnerable populations, including the Rohingya Muslim community,” read the statement, released as an international donor conference opened in Geneva.

Rae will also advise Trudeau on how best to support “those affected and displaced by the recent violence.”

Trudeau said he is “deeply concerned about the urgent humanitarian and security crisis in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, particularly the brutal persecution of the Rohingya Muslim people.” More than 600,000 people from the Muslim minority group have fled violence in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state since August.

Pope deplores plight of Rohingya children

Pope Francis on Monday mourned the plight of 200,000 Rohingya children stuck in refugee camps a month before he heads to Myanmar and Bangladesh, the countries at the heart of an intensifying humanitarian crisis.

“Two hundred thousand Rohingya children (are) in refugee camps. They have barely enough to eat, though they have a right to food. (They are) Malnourished, without medicine,” he said.

The pope will visit mainly-Buddhist Myanmar at the end of November before moving on to neighbouring Bangladesh, which has had to absorb more than half a million Rohingya refugees fleeing the violence across the border.

He has previously expressed support for the persecuted Muslim minority in Myanmar, calling them “brothers and sisters”.

During his visit he will meet with Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel peace prize laureate who has sparked international dismay for her perceived lack of sympathy towards the Rohingya and unwillingness to condemn alleged atrocities by the army.

There are currently no plans for the Argentine pontiff to stop in strife-torn northern Myanmar state of Rakhine or the refugee camps in Bangladesh. But he risks provoking a backlash in any case with his messages of support for the Rohingya.

Inside Myanmar, anti-Rohingya hatred has festered for years. Many, including the army and government officials, refuse to use the term Rohingya and instead insist the group are illegal “Bengali” immigrants.