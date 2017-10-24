According to Radio Pakistan, Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) fact finding mission has expressed its concerns over violations of basic human rights and brutal killing of civilians in Occupied Kashmir.

The Commission headed by Chairperson, Med Kaggwa visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir on initiative of Pakistan.

The fact-finding mission report has called for safeguarding right to life, right to freedom, of opinion and expression, freedom of religion, freedom of peaceful assembly and fundamental human rights of Kashmiri people guaranteed by international human rights law.

The report concluded that use of restrictive and discriminatory laws by Indian Security forces such as Armed Forces Special Power Act was contrary to international human rights standards.

It further pointed out that Indian forces are indiscriminately using Pellet-Gun against Kashmiri civilians injuring over 12,000 persons in last one year.