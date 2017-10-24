NEW DELHI - Four women were killed and five others injured Monday after being struck by a train while crossing railway tracks in eastern India, police said. The victims were returning from performing religious rituals at a nearby river when they were hit by the train in the Munger district of Bihar state. "It was slightly foggy and they might have failed to notice the oncoming train," Asish Bharti, Munger police chief, told AFP. They were crossing at an unauthorised spot, the officer said. The injured victims were being treated at a state-run hospital.