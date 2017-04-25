A man of Pakistani origin is becoming a police inspector in Hong Kong, marking a new milestone in the city’s efforts to bring in more non-ethnic Chinese into the law enforcement force, reported Ejinsight.

Abdul Faisal, 26, graduated at the top of his class at the Hong Kong Police College, putting him on course for a promising career.

Following a passing-out parade at the college last Saturday, Faisal will be one of the 20 graduates who will join the police force as probationary inspectors.

Faisal, who was born in Hong Kong and also has a Chinese name, Lui Man-tik, received high praise from his class instructor for the performance and attitude he showed during the training period.

The instructor, a person named Hung Oi-man, also said Faisal was always willing to use his private time to take care of his classmates and share his years of experience as a constable with them.

Faisal, meanwhile, told reporters that he had faced discrimination and bullying during his childhood because of the color of his skin.

But he said he received succor from a policeman during that time, a factor that prompted him to join the force so that he, too, can help others.

With much effort, he finally realized his dream and became a constable in Yuen Long in 2010.

Serving as a constable, he said his skin color actually proved useful on certain occasions, especially in cases involving people from ethnic minorities.

Ethnic minority people felt reassured by his presence and tended to open up about their problems, he said.

Now, as he prepares to assume more responsibilities as an inspector, Faisal will return to Yuen Long to start his new job and devote more of his time to communicating with leaders from ethnic minority communities to understand difficulties faced by them and provide assistance.

Apple Daily, meanwhile, also reported that the policeman hopes to work for the Commercial Crime Bureau since he is personally more interested in accounting and mathematics.