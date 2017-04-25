KANO:- Four people were killed in two separate suicide attacks in northeast Nigeria on Monday, local militia members said, in the latest violence blamed on Boko Haram. Babakura Kolo, who assists the military with security against the insurgents, said the first incident occurred in Mammanti village, 15km east of Maiduguri. "Three female suicide bombers were intercepted by the vigilantes while trying to sneak into the village around 5:00 am (0400 GMT), just as the morning prayers were about to start," he told AFP.–AFP