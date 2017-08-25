TOKYO:- Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings said Thursday it faces another US lawsuit over the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, with the latest one demanding at least $5 billion in compensation. A total of 157 US residents who were supporting Fukushima victims at the time filed the class action suit in a California district court earlier this month against the utility known as Tepco and a US company. A massive tsunami triggered by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake smashed into Tepco’s Fukushima Daiichi power plant on Japan’s northeast coast on March 11, 2011.–AFP