According to Tolo News, a number of gunmen attacked a mosque in Qala-e-Najarha area in Kabul’s PD11 at around 1pm on Friday afternoon, the Ministry of Interior confirmed.

Eyewitnesses and residents of the area said an explosion has occurred inside the yard of Imam Zaman Mosque and gunfire is ongoing in the area.

Police have cordoned off the area following the attack.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish told TOLOnews that the attack was carried out by three or four men and that one of them blew himself up outside the mosque.

He said the Police Special Unit has arrived at the area, adding that the clearance and rescue operation has started in the mosque.

He did not give details about the casualties in the incident.

Many worshipers were inside the mosque when the explosion took place, reports said.

More details will be added later.