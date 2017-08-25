Approximately 26 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims, died in Saudi Arabia due to natural causes, were buried by the authorities.

According to Ministry of Religious Affairs after receiving permissions from the relatives of the deceased, the pilgrims were buried in Makkah’s Jannat al-Mu alla and Madina’s Jannat al-Baqi.

The dead consisted of both males and females. Seven of the pilgrims were earlier identified as Shani, Abid Hussain Khan, Muhammad Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Muahmmad Tanzeem, Fareed Khan, Zeenat and Ata Muhammad.

The pilgrims who died belonged to Peshawar, Mianwali, Karachi, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Sargodha and Dera Ghazi Khan.