Indian PM Narindra Modi wished Nawaz Sharif on his birthday, through his twitter account despite of sour relations prevailing between both the countries.

Birthday wishes to Pakistan PM Mr. Nawaz Sharif. I pray for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2016





In his birthday message he wished PM Nawaz Sharif a healthy and long life.

Last year on the same date PM Modi stopped over in Pakistan, while returning from Afghanistan, to wish PM Nawaz Sharif on his birthday and attended a wedding in the Sharif family. It got a mixed reaction from everyone.