At least three people have been injured after a car drove into pedestrians a square in the middle of German city of Heidelberg.

The man, who was believed to have been carrying a knife, was shot after being tracked down by officers.

Police spokeswoman Anne Baas said one of the three people struck outside a bakery on Saturday afternoon was seriously injured.

The suspect fled and was then found by a police patrol, and was shot by an officer following a short stand-off.

He was taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate word on the man's possible motives or his origin.

