WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump has a 41 percent job approval rating, according to a poll released Thursday that finds 58 percent of Americans are embarrassed by the new administration.

Forty-nine percent of those surveyed disapprove of the job the president is doing, the McClatchy-Marist poll found. Results are sharply divided among partisan lines. Among Republicans, 85 percent approve of the job Trump is doing as president, but only 11 percent of Democrats feel the same way. Only 38 percent of Americans have a favourable opinion of Trump, while 54 percent view the president unfavourably. Only 33 percent say the president's actions so far make them proud. A majority of respondents also disapprove of the way Trump is handling foreign policy and dealing with terrorism. Americans are more closely split on how they think the president is handling the economy, with 45 percent saying they approve and 43 percent saying they disapprove.

Nearly three-quarters of registered voters polled believe the president is fulfilling his campaign promises. But 57 percent think Trump is trying to do too much too soon.

The McClatchy-Marist poll was conducted Feb. 15–19 among 1,073 adults. The margin of error is 3 percentage points.

In a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday, the president's approval rating was only 38 percent, the lowest of his term so far."President Donald Trump's popularity is sinking like a rock," said Tim Malloy, an assistant director with Quinnipiac."

He gets slammed on honesty, empathy, level-headedness, and the ability to unite. And two of his strong points, leadership and intelligence, are sinking to new lows," he added.

Since his inauguration, Trump has faced nearly non-stop protests and rallies condemning his divisive rhetoric and controversial immigration policy.