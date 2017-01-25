NEW YORK - United States authorities have arrested a fugitive who fled to Pakistan after he was indicted four years ago in a $200 million credit-card-fraud scam, The Wall Street Journal reported citing the US attorney’s office in New Jersey.

Habib Chaudhry, 49, a US citizen, has been living in Pakistan but decided to return to the US and turn himself in to federal officials, the newspaper said quoting Jerome Ballarotto, who was appointed by the court Monday to serve as Chaudhry’s attorney.

“It’s not easy, living in the world today with something like this hanging over your head,” Ballarotto said. “It’s not like the old days when you could just disappear. He decided he didn’t want to live that way, so he came here to clear things up.”

Federal officials charged Chaudhry in February2013 with participating in an effort to create 7,000 false identities and open thousands of credit cards, which were then used to charge hundreds of millions of dollars. Nineteen people have pleaded guilty in connection with the fraud case and two remain at large, according to the US attorney’s office.

Chaudhry appeared in federal court in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday but didn’t enter a plea. He was released on a $250,000 bail secured by the deed to a house he and his wife own in Valley Stream, N.Y. He surrendered his passport and will live under house arrest and wear an electronic monitor, his lawyer said.

Federal officials said the credit-card fraud was one of the largest ever prosecuted by the Justice Department.

The 2013 criminal complaint outlines a 10-year scheme, spanning eight countries and 28 states, which involved creating fake identities and sham companies to open credit cards and process transactions. Federal officials accused Chaudhry and others of using the proceeds to buy luxury cars, electronics, spa treatments, clothing and gold.