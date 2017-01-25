WASHINGTON : The US Senate has confirmed Nikki Haley as the next Ambassador to the United Nations, making her the first Indian-American to serve on a Cabinet rank position in any presidential administration in the US.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee had yesterday overwhelmingly approved the nomination of The South Carolina Governor as the next US Ambassador to the United Nations.

With this, Haley, 45, becomes the first Indian-American to serve in a presidential administration at a Cabinet level position. Haley was approved by the Senate on a 96-4 vote.

Senator Bob Corker, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee had said that Haley is a fierce advocate for American interests.

"Governor Haley appears up to the task and seems to understand this as well," said Senator Ben Cardin, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as he voted to approve Haley's nomination as the next US Ambassador to the UN.