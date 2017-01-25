MUMBAI: A 49-year-old Vashi schoolteacher was arrested after the mother of a class V student filed a police complaint alleging that he had touched her 11-year-old daughter inappropriately during school hours.

The teacher has been booked under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 7 of the POCSO Act.

In her complaint, the girl claimed that the teacher had touched her inappropriately on the shoulder and chest during physical education class. When other students teased her about it, she complained to her mother, who then approached the principal. When the girl's parents and other parents reached the school and tried to thrash the teacher, the principal informed the police.

"The incident took place in the first week of January and an FIR was registered on January 6. The teacher was arrested on the same day and sent to police custody for two days," said senior inspector Ajay Landge. The teacher was later sent to magisterial custody remand. He is presently in Thane jail.

Landge said, "In his statement to the police, the teacher said his act was unintentional as he might have accidentally touched the girl while disciplining the other students who were creating a chaos. However, the police took the complaint seriously as the victim is a minor." Assistant inspector Sudhir Wagh, who is investigating the case, said, "The teacher has applied for bail. But the trial date has not yet been scheduled as the chargesheet is yet to be submitted in court."

