KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait's foreign minister said Tuesday he will visit Iran to deliver a letter from the emir on the troubled ties between the Islamic republic and its Arab neighbours in the Gulf.

The letter from Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to be delivered on Wednesday deals with "Gulf-Iranian relations and the basis of dialogue and cooperation" between the two sides, said Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah.

"Gulf states have a true desire that relations with Iran are normal and based on international law," he told reporters after attending the inauguration of a NATO centre in Kuwait.

"We are partners in this region and have common interests and huge potential," Sheikh Sabah said, calling for a "normalisation of ties and opening dialogue".

Shiite Iran and the mainly Sunni Arab monarchies of the Gulf led by Saudi Arabia are bitter regional rivals, at odds over a range of issues including the wars in Syria and Yemen.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) groups Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with Kuwait, where Shiites account for an estimated 30 percent of the native population.