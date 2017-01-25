MUMBAI: The ruling party of India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has now come out openly against film star Shahrukh Khan and his movie ‘Raees’, terming the star a ‘traitor.’

BJP Secretary General Kailash Vijayvargiya declared Shahrukh a traitor and also called for the boycott of his movie Raees, at the same time announcing support for Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’.

In his tweet, Kailash said that if ‘Raees’ couldn’t be for his country, there was no use of such a ‘Raees’. He also said that it was every Indian’s patriotic duty to support ‘Kaabil.’