NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed bilateral ties in a phone call late on Tuesday that was their first conversation after the new US head of state took office. They first spoke in November just after Trump’s election win.

Though details were awaited, an Indian official described the call as a “great conversation”, reported Indian media.

Modi invited Trump and his wife Melania to visit India at an early date. Modi was the fifth among the heads of governments who received a call from the new US president after his inauguration last Friday.

Modi conveyed to Trump that the India-US strategic partnership was based on “shared values” and driven by “common interests”.

The phone conversation between the two leaders took place at a time when Trump’s inaugural speech sent out a signal that the new American administration might indeed start an era of fierce protectionism.

According to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, President Trump had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Modi.

It was earlier expected that trade in services, read H-1B visas, would figure prominently in the talks between the two leaders who head the world’s largest and oldest democracies.

“There is no other area of potential dispute or differences with the US under President Trump,” said an Indian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. He added, “H-1B is the only problem for us as of now.”

In response to a question about India-US relations, White House press secretary Sean Spicer had said on Monday that, as with other countries, the Trump administration is focussed on access to markets in manufacturing and services.

Since being sworn-in last Friday, Trump has begun engaging with world leaders and has spoken to leaders of neighbouring Canada and Mexico first — with whom he plans to renegotiate the NAFTA trade deal.

He has also talked with Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he invited to a meeting in early February. And he will meet Theresa May, prime minister of America’s closest ally the United Kingdom, on Friday.

Modi was among the first world leaders to call on November 9 to congratulate Trump, demonstrating a willingness to engage with the new president with as much enthusiasm as with his predecessor.

The call on Tuesday, the second day of Trump’s first week in office, is being taken as a sign of the priority he is attaching to the relationship, after an unprecedented outreach to the Indian American community during the election.

And at the suggestion of Republican Hindu Coalition founder Shalli Kumar, Trump recorded a campaign call modelled on Modi’s own election slogan “aab ki baar Modi sarkar”. The Trump slogan went: “aab ki baar Trump sarkar”.

Also, Modi appears to have an admirer in Steve Bannon, chief strategist and senior counselor to Trump, who had in 2014 called Modi’s win a “great victory…very much based on…Reaganesque principles”.