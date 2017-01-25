GENEVA : United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has pledged to actively pursue the abolition of all weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) and strict regulation of conventional weapons.

In a video message to Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament, he said that he is committed to achieving a world free of nuclear weapons.

The world body Chief stressed that disarmament can play an important role in ending existing conflicts and preventing the outbreak of any new strife.

He called for diplomatic solutions of all disputes to promote peace and security around the world.